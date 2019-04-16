Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: What are the key differences?

Samsung Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80 smartphones were launched at the company’s ‘A Galaxy’ event on April 10. The Galaxy A80 is a premium flagship device with a pop-up rotating camera mechanism, while Galaxy A70 is a mid-range phone that comes with triple rear cameras, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and 4,500mAh battery.

Advertising

When it comes to the screen, both the phones sport Samsung’s Super AMOLED displays, though the Galaxy A80 gets ‘New Infinity’ screen, which does not have a notch. Samsung Galaxy A70 features Infinity-U notch display of 6.7-inches. So, how does Galaxy A70 differ from Galaxy A80 in terms of features and specifications? We take a look:

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A80 has rotating pop-up selfie camera: Here is how it works

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: Expected price, launch in India

Samsung Galaxy A70 will be made official in India on April 17 and is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. It will compete with the likes of Poco F1 and Huawei P30 Lite. It can be bought in coral, blue, black and white colour options.

Advertising

Of course, the Galaxy A80 will be more expensive and the company has said that it will cost close to Rs 50,000 in India. The phone is expected to be announced in the country in May and is pitted against Samsung’s own Galaxy S10e as well as Apple iPhone XR. The colour options available include white, gold, and black.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy A80 has a 3D glass body design with metal frames, which also makes it slippery and heavy to hold despite a smaller 3,700mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A70 sports a plastic back cover with a prism-like glass effect and feels lighter. Both the phones come with a subtle gradient effect on the back.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A70 first impressions: Triple cameras, big battery

Both Samsung Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 sport a 6.7-inches full HD+ Super AMOLED display, though the display type is different on the two phones. Samsung has introduced it ‘New Infinity’ display on the Galaxy A80 with no notch and thin bezels. The display on Galaxy A70 is Infinity-U, where the bezel-less screen has a small U-shaped notch on the top.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: Camera

Samsung Galaxy A80 has a pop-up rotating camera system, which works as both the front and the rear camera. The triple camera setup consists of a 48MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) with f/2.2 aperture and a third 3D depth camera. The rotating camera mechanism is certainly unique and worked quickly during the limited time we spent with it at the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy A70 uses a triple camera system at the rear, a combination of 32MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra lens and 5MP depth sensor, aligned vertically. The front camera is 32MP with f/2.0 aperture. Portrait mode is also supported.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: Processor, Battery, and Memory

Samsung Galaxy A80 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 730G processor, which the company says is designed to improve gaming performance on premium mid-range smartphones. It will ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option and the internal storage is not expandable. The phone supports dual SIM cards, which is good.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A80 first look: The first rotating pop-up camera is here

Samsung Galaxy A80 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery and it uses a USB Type-C for charging. There is no 3.5mm headset jack. In addition to the in-display fingerprint sensor, the phone also supports facial recognition for authentication.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor that we saw on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro. It will be available with 6GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 4,500mAh, which should easily last for more than a day with moderate usage. Also, 25W super fast charging is good to see on a mid-range phone.

Advertising

Both the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 run Android Pie based on Samsung’s One UI platform.