Samsung Galaxy A80 now open for pre-booking: Price, launch offers

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A80 smartphone featuring a rotating camera earlier this month in India. The device is priced at Rs 47,990 and it has now gone up for pre-booking bundled with multiple offers on Samsung India’s website and Flipkart.

Advertising

On Samsung India’s website, customers who pre-book the Galaxy A80 can avail a 5 per cent cashback on using their Citibank credit cards. Apart from this, there is also a no-cost EMI scheme starting from Rs 5,331.79 per month and a one-time screen replacement for Rs 990.

On Flipkart, the Galaxy A80 is being offered with 5 per cent unlimited cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and extra 5 per cent off on using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Just like the Samsung website, 5 per cent cashback is also valid on Citibank credit cards on Flipkart. There is also a no-cost EMI option available on purchasing the phone through Flipkart starting from Rs 1,334 per month. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering exchange discount of up to Rs 17,900 in case a user exchanges his old smartphone.

Pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy A80 began on July 22 and it will continue till July 31. As per the information available on Samsung’s website, the delivery of the smartphone will begin from August 1.

Advertising

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A80 got launched nearly a week ago, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back which pops up from the back and rotates, thereby acting as a front camera. The camera consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and an 8MP 3D depth sensor.

Also Read|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to have ‘air gestures’ for S Pen

The Galaxy A80 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor which has been paired with an 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The smartphone runs on Samsung UI, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging.