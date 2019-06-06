Samsung Galaxy A80 gets listed on India site ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A80 has been listed on the company’s India website ahead of launch. The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon, though an exact date is unclear at this point. A ‘Notify me’ tab for the Galaxy A80 is now live on Samsung’s India website, which users can click on to get notified when the phone becomes available.

The page also lists the features and specifications of Galaxy A80, which made its global debut in April this year. It comes with a unique pop-up rotating camera system, which is also the highlight of the device. According to a SamMobile report, Samsung will host exclusive previews of the Galaxy A80 in five cities across India on June 8 and June 9.

Samsung Galaxy A80 official India launch will be followed by the previews. To register on the Samsung India page to get notified when the phone becomes available, a user will need to fill in their name, email id, mobile number, as well as a Captcha code provided and finally click on the checkbox to accept the company’s privacy policies.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A80 will be priced between Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000. The phone will compete with the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the base 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. Among the key features of Galaxy A80 are a triple pop-up rotating camera setup, Samsung’s ‘New Infinity’ display, and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The triple camera setup consists of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) secondary camera, and a third 3D depth camera. The phone has a 3D glass back design with metal frames. The display is 6.7-inches Super AMOLED with FHD+ (1980×2400 pixels) resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A80 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal memory is not expandable. The phone is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for super fast charging technology. The dual SIM phone will be available in white, gold, and black colour options.