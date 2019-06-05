Samsung Galaxy A80 could launch in India next week: Report

Samsung Galaxy A80, which comes with a pop-up rotating camera could launch in India this month, according to a SamMobile report. The company has scheduled exclusive previews of the Galaxy A80 across the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad on June 8, while the previews in Bangalore and Kolkata will be held on June 9.

The report adds that the Samsung Galaxy A80 official India launch will be followed by preview sessions, though an exact date is unclear at this point. Those interested in attending the events will need to register on the Samsung Members app to get details on venue, timings, etc.

Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched alongside the Galaxy A70 (Review) in April this year. The latter was announced for the Indian market for Rs 28,990. Meanwhile, the company has said that the Galaxy A80 will cost around Rs 50,000 when it launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy A80 is a premium device with triple camera sensors, that pop-up and rotate to the front when one opens the selfie camera. The phone sports Samsung’s ‘New Infinity’ display with no notch. It gets a truly bezel-less Super AMOLED screen of 6.7-inches in size and FHD+ (1980×2400 pixels) resolution.

The phone sports a 3D glass back design with metal frames. The triple camera setup consists of a 48MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) with f/2.2 aperture and a third 3D depth camera works as both the front camera and the rear camera. The Galaxy A80 comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung Galaxy A80 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon’s new 730G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal memory is not expandable. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with super fast charging technology.

The phone ditches a 3.5 mm headset jack and uses a Type-C USB port. This is a dual SIM phone that measures 165.2×76.5×9.3mm. The colour options available are white, gold, and black.