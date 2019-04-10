Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 and A40 launch LIVE Updates: India release date, specifications

Samsung A Galaxy Event April 2019 LIVE Updates: Samsung is set to reveal three new smartphones in the Galaxy A-series at its ‘A Galaxy’ events in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paolo. The Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 will feature different features and specifications. We expect all three smartphones to launch in India sooner than expected.

Out of the three, the Galaxy A80 is expected to be the company’s first smartphone with a rotating camera. This phone is also rumoured to be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 730G processor, which is optimised for mobile gaming. Meanwhile, both the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 are said to be mid-range devices. All three devices will be pitted against the likes of Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Moto G7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.