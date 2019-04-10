Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 and A40 launch LIVE Updates: India release date, specifications

Samsung A Galaxy Event April 2019 LIVE Updates: Samsung is set to reveal three new smartphones in the Galaxy A-series at its ‘A Galaxy’ events in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paolo. The Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 will feature different features and specifications. We expect all three smartphones to launch in India sooner than expected.
Out of the three, the Galaxy A80 is expected to be the company’s first smartphone with a rotating camera. This phone is also rumoured to be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 730G processor, which is optimised for mobile gaming. Meanwhile, both the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 are said to be mid-range devices. All three devices will be pitted against the likes of Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Moto G7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.
Two new Galaxy A series devices launched
DJ Koh on stage. He talks about the 'Era of Live' where people expect good camera phones with a bigger battery to go live. He says it is revamping Galaxy A series, as screens are now bigger and brighter with Super AMOLED screens. Two new Galaxy A series devices, Samsung Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 launched.
Samsung 'A Galaxy' event to start within less than half an hour
The stage is set for Samsung's 'A Galaxy' event, which should start in another half an hour. The event will take place simultaneously in Milan and Sao Paolo. In India, it will start from 5:30 PM. DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics is expected to announce the company's new Galaxy A series phone, the Galaxy A80, which will have a unique pop-up rotating camera.
Samsung Galaxy A80 launch in Bangkok
We're at Samsung's 'A Galaxy' event venue in Bangkok. The event is about to start in about another 40 minutes and there's a long queue to get inside. Today, Samsung is expected to announce its new pop-up rotating camera phone - Galaxy A80, which will also have a new bezel less display with no notch.