Samsung Galaxy A8 Star sale in India via Amazon begins today: Price, specifications

Samsung’s latest launch in India, Galaxy A8 Star, will go on sale from today. Samsung’s latest launch in India, Galaxy A8 Star, will go on sale from today.

Samsung’s latest launch in India, the Galaxy A8 Star, will go on sale from today. The mid-range phone, launched at Rs 34,990 as an Amazon India exclusive, is the global variant of the Galaxy A9 Star that had been launched in China. Key specifications of the phone include a Super AMOLED Infinity display, 6GB of RAM, a dual-rear camera configuration featuring ‘Dual Rear IntelliCam’ technology, as well as Bixby integration.

Galaxy A8 Star sale on Amazon: Cashback, offers

As part of the sale, Amazon users will be able to avail exchange offers worth Rs 6,481 on the Galaxy A8 Star. HDFC Bank Credit card holders will be eligible for 5 per cent instant cashback on the phone, while No Cost EMI offers have been made available across major credit cards, as well as via Bajaj Finserv. In addition, shoppers purchasing Galaxy A8 Star can also avail a free one-year screen protection plan.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star: Price, specifications

Featuring a 6.3-inch fullHD+ display, Galaxy A8 Star comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. In addition, the phone comes with a 2.5D and 3D curved glass body, alongside a metal frame on the side. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, this phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Experience UI on top, as well as a 3700 mAh battery. I

t is backed by 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and expandable memory of up to 400GB through microSD card support. While Galaxy A8 Star comes with ‘Always On’ display, it also provides a ‘Dual Messenger’ feature, to let users create separate messenger accounts on the same phone for official and personal usage.

There’s also a Secure Folder, equipped with Samsung Knox, to protect important files, sensitive content, etc of the user. Galaxy A8 Star has a Face Recognition feature and a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A8 Star with Infinity display, dual rear cameras launched: Here is the price

This phone comes with dual-rear cameras consisting of 16MP+24MP sensors. Both the camera sensors have f/1.7 aperture for improved low-light photography, and come with ‘Dual Rear IntelliCam’ technology. In addition, its front lens is 24MP, and has f/2.0 aperture. Available in Midnight Black and Ivory White colour options, it provides connectivity modes like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd