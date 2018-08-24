Samsung Galaxy A8 Star launched at Rs 34,990: Specifications, features and sale date. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star launched at Rs 34,990: Specifications, features and sale date.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A8 Star in India for a starting price of Rs 34,990. The smartphone comes with Samsung’s Infinity Display feature, which means reduced bezels on the side. Galaxy A8 Star also has a dual-rear camera, which is vertically aligned and comes with better low-light performance, according to the company.

Galaxy A8 Star will be available from August 27 exclusively on Amazon.in. The phone will be sold in retail stores starting September 5, says Samsung. The phone will come in two colours, which are Midnight Black and Ivory White.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star has 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display. The phone sports a 2.5D and 3D curved glass body with a metal frame on the side. The aspect ratio is 18.5:9 which means a taller display with more real-estate for watching video content.

It will come with what Samsung calls ‘Dual Intellicam’ on the back, with a combination of 16MP +24MP sensors. Both the camera sensors have f/1.7 aperture for improved low-light photography. The front camera is 24MP (with aperture f/2.0).

Samsung claims that Galaxy A8 Star’s rear camera can intelligently adapt to lighting conditions and choose the perfect lens, according to the prevailing conditions. It comes with Live Focus feature or Samsung’s take on the ‘Bokeh effect,’ to blur out the background, while keeping the object in sharp focus.

Galaxy A8 Star has a 3,700 mAh battery with a Type-C USB port at the bottom for charging. Galaxy A8 Star is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable upto 400GB through microSD card.

Other features of the Galaxy A8 Start include, ‘Always On’ display, Dual Messenger feature to let users create separate messenger accounts on the same phone for official and personal usage. There’s also a Secure Folder, equipped with Samsung Knox, to protect important files, sensitive content, etc of the user. The phone also has a Face Recognition feature and a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Galaxy A8 Star will support Samsung Pay and the company’s own Bixby voice-assistant as well.

