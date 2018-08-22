Samsung Galaxy A8 Star India launch soon, Amazon puts out teaser

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star India launch could happen soon, suggests new teaser put out by Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star India launch could happen soon, suggests new teaser put out by Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star India launch could happen soon, suggests new teaser put out by Amazon India. The e-commerce site has a dedicated page live for Samsung’s new phone, which could be priced at around Rs 30,000. Though the page does not mention the name of the phone, it is speculated to be Galaxy A8 Star, which is the global variant of Samsung Galaxy A9 Star that was launched in China in June. Those interested can click on the “Notify me” option to get notified when the phone becomes available on the site.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is already available in global markets including, Philippines, Hong Kong, and more. The phone ships with an Infinity display, dual rear cameras, 24MP selfie shooter, etc. In China, Galaxy A9 Star is priced at yuan 2,999, which is around Rs 30,600 on conversion. We will have to wait for it to launch here to know the India price. It looks like Galaxy A8 Star could be exclusive to Amazon in India.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star gets a 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star features a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 16MP and 24MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture on both the lens. The front camera is 24MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the connectivity front, Galaxy A8 Star supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, RGB light sensor, and proximity sensor.

