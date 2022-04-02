scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G now official in India starting at Rs 41,999

Check out all you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy A73, including price, features and specifications,

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 2, 2022 1:17:00 pm
Samsung Galaxy A73The Samsung Galaxy A73 will be going on sale on April 8. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung announced its new A-series smartphones a few weeks ago. The most powerful phone in this segment, the Galaxy A73 joined the Galaxy A53 and A33 but a price for the phone was not revealed. The phone’s availability in specific markets like India was also a mystery.

However, Samsung India has now confirmed that the Galaxy A73 will be available in India. The phone also has an official price tag now. The 8GB/128GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 41,999 and 8GB/256GB version will be available for Rs 44,999.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy F23 5G review: Good enough to stand out in this segment?

The phone will be available in three colours in India – Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White. Samsung will conduct an open sale for the device on its website on April 8 and 6PM IST. Customers who pre-book the phone will also get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for a price of Rs 499.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A73 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5. The design here is clearly inspired off Samsung’s more expensive S-series lineup for the year. It also gets an IP67 certification, AKG-tuned stereo speakers and a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G and comes with a 108MP camera with OIS accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP depth camera and a 5MP macro camera. There’s also a 32MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls that is encased in a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 also features a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The phone comes with Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box and also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

