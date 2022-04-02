Samsung Galaxy A73 5G now official in India starting at Rs 41,999

Samsung announced its new A-series smartphones a few weeks ago. The most powerful phone in this segment, the Galaxy A73 joined the Galaxy A53 and A33 but a price for the phone was not revealed. The phone’s availability in specific markets like India was also a mystery.

However, Samsung India has now confirmed that the Galaxy A73 will be available in India. The phone also has an official price tag now. The 8GB/128GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 41,999 and 8GB/256GB version will be available for Rs 44,999.

The phone will be available in three colours in India – Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White. Samsung will conduct an open sale for the device on its website on April 8 and 6PM IST. Customers who pre-book the phone will also get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for a price of Rs 499.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A73 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5. The design here is clearly inspired off Samsung’s more expensive S-series lineup for the year. It also gets an IP67 certification, AKG-tuned stereo speakers and a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G and comes with a 108MP camera with OIS accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP depth camera and a 5MP macro camera. There’s also a 32MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls that is encased in a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 also features a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The phone comes with Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box and also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.