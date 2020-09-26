Samsung Galaxy A72 could launch soon with penta rear cameras

Samsung A72 is expected to release in first half of 2021 (File Photo)

Samsung is expected to launch its first smartphone with a penta-camera setup on the back. As per the reports, Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the South Korean smartphone-manufacturer will be launching it in the first half of 2021. Two years before, Samsung launched the world’s first phone with a quad-camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy A9.

According to a report by the South Korean publication, The Elec, Samsung Galaxy A72’s penta-camera setup will consist of a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor for bokeh shots. On the front, it will have a 32MP camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will be launching alongside Samsung Galaxy A52 which will have four cameras on the back. In the first quarter of the year 2019, we saw Nokia launch the first smartphone with penta-camera setup, Nokia 9 Pureview.

The report also suggests that the number of cameras on mid-range and flagship smartphones is set to increase from next year. Also, the Galaxy A72 is expected to feature Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for sharper images which seem apt as the phone will be targetting users who want better results with the camera in the mid-range segment.

Nowadays, phones which are even priced between Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 boast of a quad-camera setup. These cameras may not be that impressive but provide value for money. Sometimes smartphone companies add a macro camera to the setup event when it is of low quality to increase the camera count.

Samsung recently released its Galaxy S20 Fan Edition starting at $699. Samsung also announced that it will be launching its Samsung Galaxy F41 in India on October 8 which will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 6,000 mAh battery and a triple-camera setup on the back. The price of the device is expected to be between Rs 15,000-20,000.

