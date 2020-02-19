Samsung Galaxy A71 with 64MP quad cameras launched at Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy A71 will be available from February 24 in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option at Rs 29,999. Samsung Galaxy A71 will be available from February 24 in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option at Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy A71 with 64MP quad rear cameras and 4,500mAh battery has been launched in India at Rs 29,999. The smartphone succeeds the Galaxy A70s that unveiled in India in September last year. The Galaxy A71 comes with similar specifications, though with a few changes including a new processor.

Samsung Galaxy A71 will be available from February 24 in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option at Rs 29,999. It can be bought via Samsung’s online store as well as other online portals and offline across Samsung Opera House and retail stores. Samsung Galaxy A71 comes in three colour options – Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black.

Samsung Galaxy A71 gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The smartphone is 7.7mm slim. It is powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor compared to Snapdragon 675 on the Galaxy A70s. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A71 sports four rear cameras, a combination of 64MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide camera with its 123-degree field of view, a third 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth camera. The front camera is 32MP with slow-mo selfie feature that allows users to shoot slow motion videos.

Samsung Galaxy A71 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging. More features supported are on-screen fingerprint, face recognition, Samsung Pay, and Knox Security. The Galaxy A71 ships with Samsung’s Alive Intelligence features as well like Useful cards for SMS, multilingual typing, Finder, and Smart Crop.

