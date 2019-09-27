Samsung Galaxy A70s with 64MP triple camera setup launched in India

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A70s in India, its first smartphone to feature a 64MP camera sensor launched in India. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A70, but it comes without the articulating pop-up camera setup this time. It comes in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A70s is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It will be made available across major e-retailers, major brick-and-mortar stores, Samsung Opera House and Samsung online store starting September 28.

Launch offers include Reliance Jio double data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharges. Airtel double data on Rs 249 and Rs 349 recharges. Vodafone and Idea customers will get a cashback of Rs 75 on Rs 255 recharges made using MyVodafone or MyIdea apps.

Samsung Galaxy A70s sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU.

The device runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.