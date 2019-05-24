Samsung Galaxy A70s could be world’s first smartphone with 64MP camera

Samsung’s Galaxy A70s could be the world’s first smartphone sporting a 64MP camera and is expected to launch in the second half of 2019, according to a report from South Korea. The Samsung 64MP camera sensor has already gone into mass production, adds the report. ETNews reported that the Samsung Galaxy A70s will also come with ‘ISOCELL Bright GW1’sensor from Samsung.

The report also points out that the 64MP sensor will not be present on the Galaxy Note 10, which is expected to launch in August 2019. Going by the past trends, Samsung will likely apply its technology to the medium-end smartphones first, adds the report. With the Galaxy Note 10, it is likely that Samsung will stick with the same camera setup as seen on the premium Galaxy S10+.

Even with the triple camera setup, Samsung introduced it first on the Galaxy A7 phones, rather than jumping straight to the premium segment. It also introduced the quad-camera on the Galaxy A9 first.

Samsung has officially unveiled the 64MP sensor earlier this month. The ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor has a size of 0.8µm pixel, which would make it the smallest pixel size currently available in the market. Samsung when it announced the sensor claimed that W1 can produce bright 16MP images in low-light environments and highly-detailed 64MP shots in brighter settings.

The sensor also supports real-time high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB) for better hues, according to Samsung, which is much higher than regular sensors that are at around 60dB. It will also come with support for full HD recording at 480 frames-per-second (fps), which would ensure high quality video even in slow-motion.

So far we have seen smartphone companies introduce 48MP cameras at the back, with many using the Samsung GM1 sensor, while others have used the Sony IMX586 sensor for the 48MP camera. With the Galaxy A70s, Samsung could change the smartphone camera game by adding a 64MP option in the mix.