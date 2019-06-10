Samsung may launch Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A20s soon: Report

Samsung is rapidly expanding its smartphone portfolio in India and the South Korean giant has been doing that by launching an A-series smartphone at every possible price point. Earlier the company launched the Galaxy A70, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A20 in India, which are now reported to have newer versions very soon going by the models– Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s, and Galaxy A20s.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice revealed the information about the upcoming devices from Samsung. The report also adds some more details about the three smartphones.

In his tweet, Agarwal mentions that the Galaxy A70s will have a 64MP primary camera sensor while mentioning new colour options for the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A20s. It is not clear what does the “s” in these models mean.

The report also mentions that the launch of these three phones should not be far away, however, the exact date of the launch is not known. Samsung has not announced anything about the new Galaxy A-series smartphones. The new models are expected to sport similar looks and specifications as the Galaxy A70, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A20 with minor improvements in some areas.

The Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A30s are said to be offered in three colour options — Black, White and Lavender — whereas the Galaxy A20s will be offered in Black and Blue colours.

The MySmartPrice report mentions that Galaxy A70s will feature Samsung’s new 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with capability to shoot Full HD resolution slow-motion videos and Super PD phase detection auto-focus technology.