Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple rear cameras, 4500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 28,990. The phone has been launched in a single variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The mid-range phone comes with Samsung’s Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with super fast charging capabilities.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A70 will be available for pre-booking between April 20 and April 30. The phone can be purchased at retail stores, Flipkart, Samsung e-shop, and Samsung opera house. Users pre-booking the device can purchase Samsung U Flex, wireless in-ear headphones, at Rs 999 instead of Rs 3,799. The phone can be bought in three colour options– blue, black, and white. It sports a plastic back cover with a glass prism effect. The back cameras are placed vertically.

Samsung Galaxy A70 was announced at the company’s global ‘A Galaxy’ event on April 10, alongside Galaxy A80, which is Samsung’s first pop-up rotating camera phone. The company has confirmed that Galaxy A80 will also be launched for the Indian market in the first half this year, though an exact launch is unclear.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A70 first impressions: Triple cameras, big battery

Advertising

When it comes to competition, Samsung Galaxy A70 will take on the likes of Huawei P30 Lite and Poco F1. The phone will also compete with the Nokia 8.1, which was launched at a price of Rs 26,999. Poco F1 has flagship level Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with dual rear cameras and a 20MP selfie camera. Huawei P30 Lite comes with triple rear cameras.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: Key differences in specifications

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A70 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. In addition to an on-screen fingerprint sensor, the phone also supports facial recognition for authentication.

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets triple rear cameras, a combination of 32MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra lens, and 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is 32MP with f/2.0 aperture. The battery is 4,500mAh with support for 25W super fast charging. The Galaxy A70 runs Android Pie based Samsung One UI platform.