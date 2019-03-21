Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone with Infinity-U notch display and on-display fingerprint reader has been unveiled. The phone also comes with triple rear cameras and 4,500mAh battery. Samsung will make official the price of Galaxy A70 at its ‘A Galaxy Event’ on April 10, which will be held across three different continents.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is the latest A-series phone by the company, after Galaxy A30 and A50, which were launched in February this year. The phone features a prism effect design with gradient effect back cover. It will be available in Coral, Blue, Black and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is powered by an octa-core processor processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone ships with Samsung Pass feature that lets its users sign into websites and apps by using biometric authentication, thanks to Knox security platform. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery along with support for super-fast charging at 25W.

“Today’s consumers are using their phones in a more visually active and authentic way – sharing their experiences and staying connected longer,” DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics said in a press release.

Samsung Galaxy A70 triple rear cameras will have a 32MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra lens and 5MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A70 runs Android Pie based Samsung One UI platform, which brings with it features like one handed navigation, Night Mode, and App Timer.