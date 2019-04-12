Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Poco F1 vs Huawei P30 Lite: Specifications comparison

Samsung is revamping its Galaxy-A series with new phones said to launch every month in India in the first half of the year. The company recently launched the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 smartphones at its global event on April 10 and the phones are expected to be announced in India soon.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A80 is a flagship-level device with a pop-up rotating camera system and the company’s ‘New Infinity’ display, while Galaxy A70 is a mid-range phone.

Samsung Galaxy A70 has a 4,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras and it competes with the likes of Poco F1 and Huawei P30 Lite. The Galaxy A70 price has not been made official as of now, but it is expected that the phone will cost around Rs 25,000.

So, how does Samsung Galaxy A70 fare against Xiaomi’s Poco F1 and Huawei P30 Lite in terms of specifications? We find out:

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Poco F1 vs Huawei P30 Lite: Price, availability

Samsung has not confirmed the price of Galaxy A70, though we expect it to cost close to Rs 25,000 in India, given the mid-range specifications. The phone has triple rear cameras, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and plastic body design.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A70 first impressions: Triple cameras, big battery

Poco F1 price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant will cost Rs 20,999, while there is a more expensive 8GB RAM+256GB variant as well, which is priced at Rs 27,999. The phone can be bought via Xiaomi’s official online store or e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Huawei P30 Lite is a more affordable variant of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro. The phone at Rs 19,990 for 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model and Rs Rs 22,990 for 6GB RAM+128GB storage model, respectively. It will go on sale on Amazon India from April 25 at 12 am for Prime members. The first sale for everyone will be held from 12 am on April 26.

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Poco F1 vs Huawei P30 Lite: Display and Design

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets a plastic back design with a glass-like reflective effect, which sure looks stylish. It sports vertically aligned dual rear cameras.

The screen is 6.7-inches Super AMOLED with full HD+ resolution and there is a small Infinity-U design notch on the top. Given this is Samsung’s Super AMOLED quality display, it should work nicely under different lighting. In our first impressions, we observed, the notch is small and should not hinder the viewing experience.

Poco F1 also has a plastic back design, and there is also the more premium Kevlar Armoured Edition that sports Kevlar fibre at the back. The phone gets a 6-inch full HD+ display of LCD quality with a bigger, rectangular notch on top, which can also be disabled.

Also read: Poco F1 review: At Rs 20,999 can this Xiaomi sub-brand challenge OnePlus 6?

Of course, the display is not as good as SAMOLED display like on Samsung phones in this price range, but for videos and games, the screen is good value for money.

Huawei P30 Lite has a glass body design, a full-screen display with waterdrop notch and physical fingerprint sensor at the back. The design looks premium, though a glass body will mean users will need to be extra careful against falls.

The display on Huawei P30 Lite is 6.15-inches FHD+ LCD display, unlike the P30 Pro that ships with an OLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy A70’s Super AMOLED screen has an edge in the display department, compared to LCD displays on the other two phones. Also, it has an on-screen fingerprint sensor, while the Poco F1 and P30 Lite stick with a physical fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Poco F1 vs Huawei P30 Lite: Camera

Samsung Galaxy A70 sports triple rear cameras, a combination of 32MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a third 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is 32MP.

Poco F1 gets 12MP+5MP rear cameras, which is capable of clicking some stunning shots in indoor lighting, though Portrait mode needs a lot of adjusting before it can deliver good results. The 20MP selfie camera is impressive and at par with the competition.

Huawei P30 Lite gets a combination of 24MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. It features a 32MP front camera. The camera specifications of the Galaxy A70 and P30 Lite look impressive on paper, though we are yet to test out the two phones.

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Poco F1 vs Huawei P30 Lite: Processor, Battery, and Memory

Samsung Galaxy A70 is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor that we saw on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro. Users get 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is backed by a 4,500mAh, which should last for around two days with moderate usage. Another advantage is 25W super fast charging, which is good to see on a mid-range phone.

Poco F1 packs the flagship level Snapdragon 845 processor and performance is not a problem on the phone. There is 6GB RAM with either 64GB or 128GB storage options as well as 8GB RAM+256GB storage model. Poco F1 also supports expandable storage, but up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The 4,000mAh battery on Poco F1 easily lasts a day. However, charging the phone does take longer than two hours, which is a disadvantage.

Huawei P30 Lite is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The battery is 3,340 mAh with 18W fast charging support.

Advertising

Clearly, Samsung Galaxy A70 looks like a better option to pick if one considers battery and fast charging support. On the performance front, Poco F1 ships with a superior processor.