Samsung Galaxy A70 spotted listed on India site ahead of launch: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70 India launch is expected to soon as the phone was spotted listed on the company’s India website. Samsung India has a dedicated microsite for Galaxy A70, suggesting it will be announced for the Indian market soon. However, the page does not reveal price or availability details.

Separately, Samsung Galaxy A70 listing on Samsung’s China website shows the phone will be available for starting price of 2999 yuan (Rs 30,000 approximately) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at 3299 yuan, which is around Rs 34,000 on conversion.

In India, Samsung Galaxy A70 is expected with a similar price tag and will compete with the likes of Poco F1, Vivo V15 Pro and Nokia 8.1. Samsung made official the Galaxy A70 in March this year. The company was expected to announce the price of the phone at its ‘A Galaxy’ event on April 10, but that clearly did not happen.

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy A70 will be launched in India as well, though an exact date is unclear at this point. The phone could be announced alongside Samsung’s first pop-up rotating camera phone Galaxy A80, which made its debut at the ‘A Galaxy’ event.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A70 is a mid-budget smartphone that comes with an Infinity-U notch display, on-screen fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Super AMOLED display is of 6.7-inches and has full HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The triple rear camera setup consists of a 32MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is 32MP. The phone runs Android Pie based on Samsung’s One UI platform.