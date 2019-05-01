Samsung Galaxy A70 with 32MP triple rear camera goes on sale in India

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A70 at its ‘A Galaxy’ event on April 10, 2019. The mid-range smartphone is now available to buy in India on Flipkart starting May 1, 2019. The phone is also available on Samsung India website and it will also be sold via Samsung Opera House, and retail stores today onwards.

Prebooking of the Samsung Galaxy A70 began on April 20 and ended on April 30. The highlights of the device include its FHD+ Super AMOLED display and the triple camera setup at the back carrying a 32MP sensor and 4,5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price and offers

Samsung Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs 28,990 for the sole storage model of 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is available in two colour options– Black and White. The Blue variant is not on sale yet.

The Galaxy A70 launch offers on Flipkart include Rs 2,000 cashback on transactions made using ICICI Bank Credit Cards. The website also has no-cost EMI options. On the Samsung India website, customers are entitled to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Credit Cards EMI.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

The Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6150 processor with a primary clock speed of 2.0GHz and a secondary clock speed of 1.7GHz. It sports 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and runs on Android 9 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A70 features a triple rear camera setup of a 32MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a secondary 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The rear camera is capable of up to 8x digital zoom, and 240fps FHD slow motion video. The front camera on the phone is a 32MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Galaxy A70 has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging via USB Type-C. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.