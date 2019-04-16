Samsung Galaxy A70 India price to be announced tomorrow, Galaxy A80 launch in May

Samsung Galaxy A70 India price will be announced on April 17, which is tomorrow. The phone was announced at the company’s ‘A Galaxy’ global event earlier this week alongside Galaxy A80. The Galaxy A80 is Samsung’s first pop-up rotating camera phone and the company had earlier said that it will be priced around Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is a mid-range phone with Infinity-U display, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and triple rear cameras. It is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, though we will have to wait for official confirmation.

Samsung had confirmed at its global event that both the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 will launch for the Indian market. The Galaxy A80 is said to make its debut in India in the first half this year, before July. The phone is expected in India in May.

Samsung is revamping its Galaxy A-series, and leaks suggest it will replace the current Galaxy J-series. In its Galaxy A-series, the company has phones starting at Rs 8,490 (Samsung Galaxy A10). The Galaxy A20 is priced at Rs 12,490, while Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 will cost Rs 16,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. Samsung targets to gain 4.3 billion in revenue from its A-series in India this year.

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. The phone sports a plastic back cover with glass prism effect design. It has on-screen fingerprint sensor and also supports facial recognition for authentication.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is powered by an octa-core processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable by up to 512GB through a dedicated microSD card slot. The battery is 4,500 mAh with support for super-fast charging at 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A70 features triple rear cameras, a combination of will 32MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra lens and 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is 32MP with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy A70 runs Android Pie based Samsung One UI platform. The phone will be available in Coral, Blue, Black and White colour options.