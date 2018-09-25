Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras launched: Price in India starts at Rs 23,990

Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990. Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990.

Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple rear cameras, 6-inch Infinity display has been launched in India. Priced starting at Rs 23,990, for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Galaxy A7 is exclusive to Flipkart and Samsung’s own stores for first two sales on September 27 and September 28. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 28,990. Galaxy A7 buyers who use an HDFC Bank debit or credit card automatically get a discount of Rs 2000.

Galaxy A7 is the company’s first smartphone to feature triple rear cameras, which also supports Samsung’s intelligent scene optimiser feature in the mid-range segment. This is a feature Samsung introduced in the Note 9. The triple camera setup comprises of a 24MP AF lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree wide-angle. Users will be able to record videos in the wide-angle mode as well.

Finally, there’s a 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture for depth-sensing. The rear cameras also support bokeh or ‘Live Focus’ feature thats lets users blur the background while the subject is in sharp focus. Samsung Galaxy A7 will also support super slow-motion video recording at 960 fps.

The front camera on Galaxy A7 is a 24MP one with f/2.2 aperture and it also supports bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and Pro Lighting Mode as well as AR emoji feature, which Samsung had introduced on the Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series as well.

The Galaxy A7 sports a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. The phone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Exynos 7885 processor. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 3,300 mAh.

With the Galaxy A7, Samsung has placed the fingerprint sensor on the side, rather than at the back of the phone. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor.

Connectivity options on Galaxy A7 are: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, a USB Type-B, NFC, GPS, Glonass, and BeiDou. Samsung Galaxy A7 measures 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm and it weighs 168 grams.

