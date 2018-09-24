Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras to launch tomorrow; will be Flipkart exclusive

Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras will launch in India tomorrow and it will be Flipkart exclusive for online sales. Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras will launch in India tomorrow and it will be Flipkart exclusive for online sales.

Samsung has confirmed that its new Galaxy A7 smartphone with a triple camera setup at the back, will launch in India on September 25, which is tomorrow. Samsung’s new Galaxy A7 will be Flipkart exclusive as well, and the e-commerce portal already has a link live for the new smartphone. Galaxy A7 is Samsung’s first phone with three cameras at the back.

The Galaxy A7 has a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. The smartphone’s dimensions are 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm and it weighs 168 grams. The Galaxy A7 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor, though Samsung has not specified which one it is. In India, the phone could be powered by an Exynos processor.

Samsung’s latest phone comes in a total of three RAM and storage variants: 4GB RAM +64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Battery on the phone is 3300 mAh.

Coming to the camera, Galaxy A7 sports a 24MP AF lens with f/1.7 aperture, then there’s an 8MP Ultra wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree wide-angle. Finally, the camera also has a 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture, which is for depth-sensing. The front camera is 24MP with f/2.2 as aperture.

Samsung claims Galaxy A7’s 8MP Ultra wide Lens will let users capture “unrestricted wide-angle photos,” while the 24MP Lens and 5MP depth lens supports the bokeh or ‘Live Focus’ feature to let users blur the background . Finally, the company is also claiming better low-light performance with the Galaxy A7’s 24MP lens, which will combine four pixels into one pixel in low-light conditions.

The camera also has Samsung’s intelligent Scene Optimizer to categorise the subject and adjust the colour, contrast and brightness in order for best image quality. Samsung has also added bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and Pro Lighting Mode, AR emoji for the front camera.

Sensors on the Galaxy A7 are: accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor. The new Galaxy phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, a USB Type-B, NFC, GPS, Glonass, and BeiDou. Samsung Galaxy A7 will be available in four colour options – blue, black, gold and pink.

