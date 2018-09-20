Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras announced: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras has been launched in South Korea: Price, specifications, and features. Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras has been launched in South Korea: Price, specifications, and features.

Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras has been launched in South Korea. The smartphone gets an Infinity display, and it runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The triple rear camera lenses are vertically stacked, with LED flash unit below the setup. The three cameras include a 120-degree Ultra Wide lens, an Auto Focus lens and a Depth lens.

Samsung Galaxy A7 sports a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. The rear camera setup includes a combination of 24MP AF lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra Wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree wide-angle as well as 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The camera features Samsung’s intelligent Scene Optimizer, said to categorise the subject and adjust the color, contrast and brightness for a better image quality. Galaxy A7 has a 24MP front camera with adjustable LED flash. Features like bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and Pro Lighting ModeAR emoji, and flattering filters are also supported.

Samsung Galaxy A7 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone packs a 3,300mAh battery. It supports sensors like accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, a USB Type-B, NFC, GPS, Glonass, and BeiDou.

“Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the worl. That’s why we’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary,” DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics said in a press statement.

Samsung Galaxy A7 will be available in four colour options – blue, black, gold and pink. The phone will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall. Samsung is gearing up to host its A Galaxy Event on October 11.

