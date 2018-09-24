Samsung Galaxy A7 set to launch in India tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch on September 25, here’s how to watch livetsream Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch on September 25, here’s how to watch livetsream

Samsung Galaxy A7 launch in India tomorrow: Samsung Galaxy A7 is all set to debut in India on September 25 which is tomorrow. The new Galaxy smartphone launch event will be held in New Delhi at 12pm IST. The key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A7 is its triple camera set up at the back. The smartphone was originally introduced in South Korea on September 21. The company back then stated that the Galaxy A7 would be made available in select Asian and European markets ‘starting’ this fall. Samsung has confirmed that new Galaxy A-series will be made available in India exclusively on Flipkart.

Here are the details on how to watch livestream of the Galaxy A7 launch event, expected price, specifications, features etc.

Samsung Galaxy A7 launch in India: How to watch livestream, timings

Samsung Galaxy A7 will debut in India on September 25 at an event in New Delhi. Samsung has not mentioned whether it will be hosting livestream of the launch event, however, users can expect to get updates of the Galaxy A7 launch event via the company’s official Twitter India handle and Facebook as well. You can also catch our live blog that we shall be running tomorrow to bring all the updates and important announcements about the phone. Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch event will commence at 12pm IST.

Samsung Galaxy A7 launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Reports speculate that Samsung Galaxy A7 could come for a price of EUR 350 (roughly Rs 30,000). Samsung has confirmed that the handset will be exclusive to Flipkart. As for the specifications, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 edition features a tall 6-inch full HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy A7 comes in two storage configurations- 64GB and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

The all-new Galaxy A7 is the first smartphone from the company to house triple camera set up at the back. The phone packs three lenses comprising of a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus, an 8MP ultra wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP sensor for depth effect. Up front, it gets a 24MP fixed focus camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The phone packs a 3,300mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the new Samsung Galaxy A7 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, ANT+, GPS, GLONASS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor.

