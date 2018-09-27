Samsung Galaxy A7 sale in India from today: Price, specifications, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy A7 will be exclusively available on Flipkart, Samsung Shop as well as Opera House for September 27 and September 28.

Samsung Galaxy A7 will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart, Samsung Shop online as well as Samsung Opera House starting at 2 PM today. Galaxy A7 is Samsung’s first smartphone with triple rear cameras and it will cost Rs 23,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. From September 29, the phone will be available across offline retail outlets as well.

Samsung Galaxy A7 gets a 6-inch Infinity display and fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button on the right. Of course, the highlight is triple rear cameras. Samsung has also included AR Emoji feature that we saw on Galaxy S9 series, Note 9, etc. Price in India, launch offers, specifications, and more; here’s everything to know about Samsung Galaxy A7:

Samsung Galaxy A7: Price in India, sale date, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price in India is Rs 23,990 for the base storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs 28,990. The device can be purchased in three colour options – black, blue, and gold.

Samsung Galaxy A7: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A7 gets a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. The phone sports triple rear cameras, a combination of a 24MP AF lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Ultra wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree wide-angle as well as 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture for depth-sensing. Users will be able to record videos in the wide-angle mode as well.

The back camera also supports Samsung’s intelligent scene optimiser feature in the mid-range segment along with bokeh or ‘Live Focus’. Samsung Galaxy A7 will also support super slow-motion video recording at 960 fps. The front camera on Galaxy A7 is 24MP with f/2.2 aperture and it also supports bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and Pro Lighting Mode as well as AR Emoji feature.

Samsung Galaxy A7 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Exynos 7885 processor. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 3,300 mAh. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor.

