Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Written by Hansa Verma | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2018 11:13:20 am
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 price in India, specifications, features launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch is set for today. The smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, which is also the highlight of the device. Earlier this month, Galaxy A7 made its debut in South Korea. In India, Samsung Galaxy A7 will be exclusive to Flipkart. The e-commerce site already has a teaser page live for the upcoming Samsung phone, though it does not mention the sale date or price.

Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch event will take place starting 12 PM. The company has announced that the phone will be made available in select Asian and European markets. It is unclear if Samsung will host livestream for the launch event, but live updates will be available on the company’s official Facebook and Twitter India pages.

 

Samsung Galaxy A7 price in India, specifications, and features LIVE UPDATES:

11:13 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Samsung Galaxy A7: Expected price

Samsung Galaxy A7 wil likely have a price of Rs 25,000 and above given this is one of the more premium mid-range devices from the company.  The Galaxy A7 will be Flipkart exclusive, though it will also be sold on Samsung's own online store, as well as exclusive offline stores. 

11:11 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Samsung Galaxy A7: Triple cameras are the highlight here

This is Samsung's first smartphone with a triple camera at the back. Samsung has used a traditional sensor, a wide-angle sensor and a depth-sensing camera sensor in combination at the back. The rear camera is 24MP+8MP (Ultra wide angle) and 5MP combination at the back. Reports have also said Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A9 Star pro which will have four cameras at the back. Samsung is playing catching up with Huawei and Oppo, which have all launched triple rear cameras. 

Galaxy A7 is Samsung's first phone with triple rear cameras. The phone has a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. The rear cameras comprise of a 24MP primary AF lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP Ultra wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree wide-angle as well as a 5MP depth-sensing lens with f/2.2 aperture. The front shooter is 24MO with f/2.2 aperture.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras to launch in India; will be Flipkart exclusive

Samsung Galaxy A7 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor, and it comes in three storage configurations. The storage options include 4GB RAM+64GB storage, 4GB RAM+128GB ROM, and 6GB RAM+128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

