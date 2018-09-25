Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 price in India, specifications, features launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch is set for today. The smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, which is also the highlight of the device. Earlier this month, Galaxy A7 made its debut in South Korea. In India, Samsung Galaxy A7 will be exclusive to Flipkart. The e-commerce site already has a teaser page live for the upcoming Samsung phone, though it does not mention the sale date or price.
Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch event will take place starting 12 PM. The company has announced that the phone will be made available in select Asian and European markets. It is unclear if Samsung will host livestream for the launch event, but live updates will be available on the company’s official Facebook and Twitter India pages.
Samsung Galaxy A7 wil likely have a price of Rs 25,000 and above given this is one of the more premium mid-range devices from the company. The Galaxy A7 will be Flipkart exclusive, though it will also be sold on Samsung's own online store, as well as exclusive offline stores.
This is Samsung's first smartphone with a triple camera at the back. Samsung has used a traditional sensor, a wide-angle sensor and a depth-sensing camera sensor in combination at the back. The rear camera is 24MP+8MP (Ultra wide angle) and 5MP combination at the back. Reports have also said Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A9 Star pro which will have four cameras at the back. Samsung is playing catching up with Huawei and Oppo, which have all launched triple rear cameras.