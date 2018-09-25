Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 India Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy A7 is the company’s first smartphone to feature triple rear cameras. Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 India Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy A7 is the company’s first smartphone to feature triple rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 price in India, specifications, features launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch is set for today. The smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, which is also the highlight of the device. Earlier this month, Galaxy A7 made its debut in South Korea. In India, Samsung Galaxy A7 will be exclusive to Flipkart. The e-commerce site already has a teaser page live for the upcoming Samsung phone, though it does not mention the sale date or price.

Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch event will take place starting 12 PM. The company has announced that the phone will be made available in select Asian and European markets. It is unclear if Samsung will host livestream for the launch event, but live updates will be available on the company’s official Facebook and Twitter India pages.