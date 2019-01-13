Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A9 (2018) receive price cuts in India

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) have received price cuts in India.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) has a triple-camera setup on the back, while the Galaxy A9 (2018) offers quad cameras on the rear.

In a surprise development, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) have received price cuts in India. The Galaxy A7 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage now costs Rs 18,990, down from Rs 23,990. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A7 (2018) can be purchased for Rs 22,990, down from Rs 28,990.

The South Korean company is also cutting the price of the Galaxy A9 (2018). The Galaxy A9 (2018) with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage now retails for Rs 33,990, a reduction of Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A9 (2018) is now available for Rs 36,990, down from its original price of Rs 39,990.

Interestingly, both phones are not even six months old. The Galaxy A7 with a triple-camera setup was announced back in September 2018, while the Galaxy A9 with a quad-camera setup made its debut in November of last year. The updated prices have started reflecting on Samsung’s official e-store in India.

Just to recall, the Galaxy A7 sports a 6-inch FHD+ display, Exynos 7995 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, microSD card support, Android 8.0 (based on Samsung’s Experience 9.0 UI), and a 3,300mAh battery. Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy A7 (2018) is its triple-camera setup on the back, which consists of a 24MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth-sensing camera.

The Galaxy A9 (2018), on the other hand, is the world’s first smartphone with a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 24MP rear camera, a 10MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP depth camera. Other specifications include a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

