Samsung Galaxy A6s spotted on TENAA, specifications revealed

Samsung’s Galaxy A6s has been spotted once again on Chinese certification platform TENAA. The latest listing, though, reveals many hardware specifications of the phone, that could be expected to launch in China soon. Galaxy A6’s design and image renders had been leaked through a previous listing.

The full specifications of Galaxy A6s, that was initially leaked as Galaxy P30, include a 5.99-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 2180×1060 pixels and screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Galaxy A6s will be based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and will run a 2.2Ghz octa-core processor, expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The TENAA listing states that the phone will offer 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal memory and expandable storage of up to 256GB. Also, Galaxy A6s will run a 3300mAh battery.

While image leaks did reveal dual rear cameras, the listing mentions a dual 12MP configuration (12MP+12MP), though the aperture is not known. As per TENAA, Galaxy A6s will be capable of 1080p video recording. The front camera will have a 5MP sensor.

Among the connectivity modes offered on Galaxy A6s are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Gravity. Sensors on the device are distance and ambient light sensors, besides the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This phone will be available Black, Blue, Red and Pink colour variant, according to the TENAA listing.

Initial leaks surrounding the Galaxy A6s had suggested that the phone would be the first of Samsung’s Galaxy P series phones. Also, it had been indicated that the phone would come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Galaxy A6s could follow in the footsteps of the recently launched Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9 Star.

