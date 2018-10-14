Samsung Galaxy A6s leaked images reveal dual rear camera, gradient colours

Samsung Galaxy A6s is said to be the company’s first ODM device (Image Source: Weibo)

Samsung Galaxy A6s has reportedly appeared on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. The leaked images of the supposed Galaxy A6s reveal design details and four colour variants of the device. From what one can see, the new Galaxy A smartphone might have a design cue similar to the newly launched Galaxy A9. The supposed Galaxy A6s is seen featuring dual rear cameras stacked vertically and a fingerprint sensor placed the centre on the back panel. The leaked images showcase the upcoming Galaxy A phone coated in four colour schemes- Blue, Black and two gradient colour options. One of the images reveals ‘Galaxy Phoenix’ on the startup screen which is said to be the codename of the Galaxy A6s smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A6s is rumoured to be the company’s first ODM device which means that the phone would be manufactured by a third-party. Reports suggest that Samsung will outsource manufacturing to Wintech, the company that produces smartphone for the Chinese OEM, Xiaomi. The upcoming Galaxy A6s recently surfaced on Chinese certification site, TENAA. As per the TENAA listing, the phone is expected to feature a 5.99-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo and carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC. The listing further revealed that the Galaxy A6s will come with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB native storage and expandable storage of up to 256GB. The device is tipped to carry a 3300mAh battery.

Samsung recently revamped its Galaxy A series bringing its first triple camera smartphone, Galaxy A7 last month. While Samsung Galaxy A9, the world’s first quadruple smartphone is the latest addition on Samsung’s portfolio, the tech giant now seems to be gearing to unveil its next Galaxy A phone. Samsung Galaxy A6s is said to launch in China initially.

