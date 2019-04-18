Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s launched in China

Samsung held a launch event in China where it unveiled two new Galaxy A-series devices — Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s — alongside the previously announced Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70. The Galaxy A60 sports a punch holde display whereas the Galaxy A40s features a triple camera setup at the back.

While the Galaxy A60 looks similar to the Galaxy A8s in terms of design, the phone has somewhat different sets of specifications, however, the Galaxy A40s looks like the rebranded version of the Galaxy M30, which was launched in India in February (read review here). This indicates that the M-series might not make it to China.

Samsung has not revealed the price for the Galaxy A80 in China. The Galaxy A70 — launched in India on Wednesday at a price of Rs 28,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of storage — has been priced Yuan 2,499, which is approx Rs 26,000 in Indian currency.

The Galaxy A60 has been priced at Yuan 1,999 (approx Rs 21,000) for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model whereas the Galaxy A40s has been priced at Yuan 1,499 (approx Rs 15,500).

Samsung Galaxy A60 specifications

The Galaxy A60 features a 6.3-inch LCD Infinity-O display of FHD+ resolution with a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone sports a 32MP selfie camera placed in the punch-hole in the top left corner. The phone does not have a speaker grille on the top, instead, it will produce sound with ScreenCast sound technology.

At the back, the Galaxy A60 carries a 32MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a secondary 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor and a third 5MP depth sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back above the Samsung branding and Type-C USB port at the bottom.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A60 features a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A40s specifications

The price, design, and specifications of the Galaxy A40s are exactly the same as the Galaxy M30. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U display, powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Galaxy A40s has a 16MP selfie camera and at the back, it features a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture clubbed with a 5MP ultrawide lens and 5MP depth sensor units. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.