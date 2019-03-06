Samsung Galaxy A60 to come with 6.7-inch Infinity-U display, 32MP triple camera: Report

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A60, the upcoming smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. While Samsung hasn’t made the device official, the handset’s specifications have been leaked online.

According to the leaked spec sheet posted by SlashLeaks on Weibo, the Galaxy A60 will sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6150 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh non-removable battery. The device just like the Galaxy A50 will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front.

In terms of camera specifications, Samsung Galaxy A60 will sport a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 32MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A10, A30 and A50 in the Indian market. To recall, a Samsung executive in an interview with Reuters, stated that the company plans to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone every month till June. It’s being said that Samsung could launch the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A70 in India in the coming days.