Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Here are the details

Samsung’s official website has now listed the price for its new Galaxy A53 5G. The device will start at Rs 34,990 for the 6GB RAM option, while the 8GB RAM variant will cost Rs 35,999. The phone will compete with other options in the market such as the Vivo V23 Pro, the Xiaomi 11i series, the OnePlus Nord 2, etc. The phone is 5G ready and was launched along with the Galaxy A33 last week. Here’s a quick look at price, specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India: Sale date, etc

The Galaxy A53 5G comes in two variants: 6GB RAM+ 128 storage for Rs 34,990, while the 8GB RAM+128GB option will cost Rs 35,999. This price is for the pre-booking, and appears to have a discount of Rs 5000 each on the MRP. If one removes the discount, the price is the Rs 39,990 and Rs 40,999. Samsung’s website is offering one year Screen Protection at an extra price of Rs 2,499. The website also has Rs 3000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card but only for a full swipe. The phone is available in four colour options: Light Blue, Awesome Black, White and Orange.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A53 5G comes with 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection along with an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A53 5G is powered by an unspecified 5nm octa-core processor, which Samsung has not specified even on the website. However, this is likely the Exynos 1280 chipset from the brand. It does come with extendable RAM up to 16GB and a microSD slot for up to 1TB.

It has a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera and another 5MP depth camera. There is also a 32MP front camera encased in a punch-hole cutout. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It comes out of the box with Android 12-based One UI 4.1.