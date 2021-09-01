Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G

Samsung announced a new 5G device in India today called the Galaxy A52s. Succeeding the Galaxy A52 that launched earlier this year, the A52s will come with some minor changes over its predecessor including a new chipset powering the phone and new colour variants.

However, being an ‘s’ update, a large share of the device’s specifications are the same when put next to the original Galaxy A52. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Price and availability

The Galaxy A52s starts at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. There is a higher-end 8GB/128GB variant that will be available for Rs 37,499. New colour options include the Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours.

The phone is available on major retail outlets like Amazon and Samsung.com. Customers buying the Galaxy A52s with an HDFC Bank card will also get an additional cashback of Rs 3,000. Further, customers exchanging their old phone also get an extra upgrade bonus of Rs 3,000 on their older phone.

Samsung Galaxy A52s: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52s sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and support for 120Hz refresh rate. There’s an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G-enabled chip powering the phone along with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. The new chipset is expected to offer better performance over the older A52’s Snapdragon 750G.

Coming to the camera setup, we have a 64MP main camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera as and two 5MP sensors for macro images and depth sensing. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include 128GB internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB , NFC support, an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The phone is also IP67 certified against water and dust.