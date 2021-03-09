Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 could launch on March 17; Specifications leaked

The Samsung Galaxy A52 will succeed the Galaxy A51 smartphone from last year. (Express Photo)

Samsung’s Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 devices could launch in India on March 17, suggests a new leak by Twitter user @FronTron. The leak also suggests that Samsung might be gearing up for another launch on March 17. This coincides with numerous leaked specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 that have been surfacing on the web as of late.

As per leaks, the Galaxy A52 is expected to get a 5G variant, while the Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Galaxy A72 is also expected to get a 5,000mAh battery.

The leaked screenshots come from a Samsung live stream link on YouTube that apparently went live briefly, before being removed. These screenshots revealed the possibility of another Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on March 17. Samsung is expected to soon send out invites for the same event. The brand has also made the support pages of the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 live in the UAE.

Samsung Galaxy A52 expected camera specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to have a quad camera setup comprising a main 64MP camera, along with three other camera lenses. The primary lens is also expected to feature OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The front camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel sensor. Reports also suggest that the phone could sport IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. Samsung Galaxy A52 could also come with a 30x zoom.

Samsung Galaxy A72 expected camera specifications

Samsung Galaxy A72 could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with an AMOLED panel and 90Hz refresh rate support. The phone could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Check out another leak of the phone in the tweet below.

For the camera, we could see a 64MP main camera, coupled with a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and another 8MP telephoto lens. Like the A52, we could see a 32MP front camera. The phone could also be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.