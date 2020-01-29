Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Which one should you go for?

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro: How the phones fare against each other? Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro: How the phones fare against each other?

Samsung Galaxy A51, the company’s new mid-range premium smartphone has launched in India. At Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM model, the Galaxy A51 directly competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro when it comes to pricing. Samsung Galaxy A51 packs 48MP quad cameras at the back and an Infinity-O display where the front camera sensor is included in the punch-hole on top of the screen.

Among the highlight features of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro are flagship Snapdragon 855 processor and 48MP triple cameras at the back. We take a look at how the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Redmi K20 Pro fare against each other in terms of pricing and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced starting at Rs 23,999 in India for the 6GB RAM option. The internal storage on both models will be 128GB. Samsung Galaxy A51 will go on sale from January 31 across online as well as offline retail stores.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant with 128GB ROM, though this is listed for Rs 24,999 on the company’s website, thanks to recent price-cut. The 8GB RAM option can be bought for Rs 27,999 and this comes with 256GB internal storage. Redmi K20 Pro can be bought in four colour options – Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Pearl White.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Design, display

Samsung Galaxy A51 sports what the company calls the ‘Prism Crush Design’ where the plastic back cover reflects colours of a prism when looked at from different angles. The phone is quite slim at 7.9mm. Samsung has gone for a square back camera module which is placed at the top left. The back cover is curved on both sides, which is supposed to help with the grip.

Coming to the display, Samsung Galaxy A51 features an Infinity O screen of 6.5-inches and this is a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The front has a thin chin and a small punch hole in the top center, which holds the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features an Infinity O screen of 6.5-inches and this is a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy A51 features an Infinity O screen of 6.5-inches and this is a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets a curved glass back with the company’s ‘Aura Prime Design’, which we said in our review is definitely eye-catching and makes the phone look more expensive. Redmi K20 Pro gets a smaller 6.39-inches edge-to-edge FHD+ AMOLED display, though with a prominent bottom bezel.

When it comes to design, it is really a personal choice. Those who prefer lighter and slimmer phones should probably consider Galaxy A51 given the glass back cover does make Redmi K20 Pro slightly bulkier. Do keep in mind that Redmi K20 Pro offers edge-to-edge display, thanks to a pop-up selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Camera

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets four back cameras, a combination of 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP macro lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view and a 5MP lens. Samsung has also added support for Night Mode on the 12MP lens. The front camera is 32MP. Frankly, we are yet to test out the cameras on Galaxy A51 but stay tuned for a full review soon.

Samsung Galaxy A51 sports what the company calls the ‘Prism Crush Design’ where the plastic back cover reflects colours of a prism when looked at from different angles. Samsung Galaxy A51 sports what the company calls the ‘Prism Crush Design’ where the plastic back cover reflects colours of a prism when looked at from different angles.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has triple 48MP+8MP+13MP back cameras, where the 8MP one is a telephoto lens with 2x zoom, while the 13MP is the ultra-wide. We observed in our review that the main 48MP sensor delivers some excellent shots when the lighting is good. However, we did face some issues while using the Portrait mode in indoor lighting as well as low light photos. The selfie camera is another weak point, we noted.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Performance, battery

Samsung Galaxy A51 uses the same Exynos 9611 processor that we saw on the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M30s. The phone can be bought in either 6GB or 8GB RAM options coupled with 128GB storage. The battery is 4,000mAh, which is said to offer 19 hours of video playback. There’s support for 15W fast charging as well. Face unlock as well as in-display fingerprint sensor is supported for authentication.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets a curved glass back with the company’s ‘Aura Prime Design’, which we said in our review is definitely eye-catching and makes the phone look more expensive. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets a curved glass back with the company’s ‘Aura Prime Design’, which we said in our review is definitely eye-catching and makes the phone look more expensive.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the top-end Snapdragon 855 processor and performance was not a problem during our review period. We did not experience app crashes and games like Asphalt 9, Alto’s Odyssey worked smoothly as well. The in-display fingerprint on Redmi K20 Pro is accurate.

The 4000 mAh battery on Redmi K20 Pro should last for around a day with heavy usage. Though the phone supports 27W fast charging, the fast charger needs to be bought separately at Rs 999. Thanks to fast charging, the phone can be charged to 100 per cent in just over an hour.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd