Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Check specs, India price, sale date

Samsung Galaxy A51, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone with 48MP quad-rear cameras has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 23,999. The phone comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a price of Rs 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O display. The smartphone sports a ‘Prism Crush’ design and is only 7.9mm slim. It runs the company’s OneUI 2.0, which is based on Android 10. The phone gets four cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP macro lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view that also supports Night Mode and another 5MP lens. The front camera is 32MP, which is included in the punch-hole in the top center of the display.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 4,000mAh battery is said to offer 19 hours of video playback. In addition, 15W fast charging is supported as well. Other features supported are Game Booster mode and Samsung Pay.

Samsung has introduced a couple of new intelligent features unique to the Galaxy A51, which the company calls “Alive Intelligence”. It includes Intelligent Messages, which segregates messages inbox into ‘All’, ‘Upcoming’ and ‘Offers’ category to quickly access useful cards such as coupon codes, OTPs etc from SMSes.

There’s also the ‘Intelligent Keyboard’ that automatically detects of the user is typing in Marathi, Hindi, or Telugu and prompts that language in the keyboard. With ‘Intelligent Search’, users can search for songs, travel queries, food, etc from a search bar within their app drawer to get related suggestions from the apps that they have installed on their smartphone. Finally, ‘Smart Crop’ automatically crops the hero image from a screenshot, which can be shared instantly.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India

The Galaxy A51 succeeds the Galaxy A50s that was launched last year. Samsung Galaxy A51 will go on sale from January 31 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. It will be available in Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush colour options. Buyers shopping with Amazon Pay will get 5 per cent cashback.

