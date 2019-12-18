Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch imminent as support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets listed on company’s official India website. Samsung Galaxy A51 gets listed on company’s official India website.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 in Vietnam last week. It now appears that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is gearing up to launch in India soon. The support page of the Galaxy A51 goes live on the official Samsung India website. The support page is still available and shows the model number of the phone, SM-A515F/DSN.

The support page doesn’t reveal any further details about the Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch. The South Korean smartphone maker is yet to confirm the India launch date of the Galaxy A51, but rumours suggest that the phone will hit the Indian shores by the end of this month or end of the year. The support page of the Samsung Galaxy A51 was first spotted by SamMobile website.

The Galaxy A51 will succeed the existing Galaxy A50 in India. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is already available in the Vietnamese market and it likely that the same model will hit the Indian market later this month. Overall, the Galaxy A51 is a big upgrade over the Galaxy A50 that launched in the country earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone includes a punch hole camera on top of the screen unlike the predecessor that features a waterdop notch. The new Galaxy A51 comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and also face unlock support.

Camera of the Galaxy A51 gets a big upgrade when compared to Galaxy A50. The predecessor packs three image sensors on the rear while the new Galaxy A51 comes with a quad camera system. The Galaxy A51 includes a 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 5MP portrait sensor on the rear while on the front the phone includes a 32MP selfie camera.

On the hardware front, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an (unspecified) octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB through microSD card. The phone runs on One UI 2.0 custom skin and comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

