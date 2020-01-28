Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch tomorrow: Everything to know

Samsung Galaxy A51 announced to launch in India tomorrow. (Image: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy A51 announced to launch in India tomorrow. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite devices in India and it’s now ready to launch the 2020 edition of its A-series smartphone Galaxy A51 on January 29, 2020. The company has been teasing the launch of Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 devices with a landing page on its Samsung India website for some time now, but their launch dates weren’t confirmed.

The South Korean giant announced the release date of Galaxy A51 on Twitter but there is still no word on the announcement of Galaxy A71. Samsung had launched both the phones together in Vietnam in December and since we can spot ‘galaxy-a5171’ on the landing page link, we can expect Samsung to either launch the Galaxy A71 together with the Galaxy A51 or launch it within a month or two.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 prices in India

Samsung has not revealed the prices of the two phones but we can expect the Galaxy A51 to be priced around Rs 22,990 and the Galaxy A71 to be priced around Rs 29,990 in India.

In Vietnam, the Galaxy A51 is priced at VND 7,990,000 (around Rs 24,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Galaxy A71, on the other hand, is priced at VND 10,350,000 (around Rs 31,800) for the base model in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 specifications

The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are equipped with a 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED displays with in-display fingerprint sensors and 32MP front-facing cameras placed in the punch-hole. Both the phones run Android 10 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 skin on top.

Both phones have a quad-rear camera setup where the Galaxy A51 sports a 48MP primary lens and the Galaxy A71 sports a 64MP primary lens. The other lenses on both smartphones include 12MP ultrawide sensor, 5MP macro lens and another 5MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A51 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W charging support whereas the Galaxy A71 has a larger 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support. The Galaxy A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor whereas the Galaxy A71 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

