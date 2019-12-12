Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 with quad-cameras, Infinity O displays launched

Samsung’s main focus is to improve the imaging quality on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Samsung’s main focus is to improve the imaging quality on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, successors to its popular mid-range Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 smartphones. There is no word yet from Samsung on the availability of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Hopefully, the phones should start hitting major international markets, including India, starting next month.

In terms of specifications, both phones do not bring anything new over their predecessors. Instead, Samsung’s main focus is to improve the imaging quality on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Both devices feature an improved camera performance and a brand new dedicated macro camera. This is the first time Samsung brought a macro camera to its Galaxy A-series smartphones. Realme, Motorola and Honor also offer a macro camera on their smartphones.

Out of the two smartphones, the Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Infinity O Super AMOLED FHD+ display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The device boasts of an on-screen fingerprint scanner, a 4000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual SIM support. On the camera front, the Galaxy A51 gets a quad-camera camera. The setup consists of a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP depth sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The phone also features a 32MP camera on the front. The device runs Android 10 out of the box.

Next up is the Galaxy A71, a slightly improved smartphone with a bigger display and more powerful internals. Its quad-camera setup is much better, thanks to a 64MP primary lens. Other features of the Galaxy A71 include: a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity O Super AMOLED display, octa-core CPU, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, quad-camera setup (64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP), Android 10, and a 4500mAh battery.

