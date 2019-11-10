Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s receive up to Rs 3,000 price cut

Samsung has reduced the price of two of its recently launched A-series smartphones in India, the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. The Samsung Galaxy A50s received a price cut of Rs 3,000 over its launch price whereas the Galaxy A30s received a drop of Rs 1,000.

The Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A30s were launched in September this year. While the Galaxy A50s had a retail price of Rs 22,999 for the 4GB/128GB model and Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, the Galaxy M30s was launched for Rs 16,999 for the lone model of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

After the price cut, the Galaxy A50s is available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for the two storage models whereas the Galaxy M30s is now available for Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone sports a 48MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 5MP (depth sensor) triple rear camera setup and the front camera is a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A50s is powered by the Exynos 9610 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone sports a 25MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 5MP (depth sensor) triple rear camera setup and the front camera is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A30s is powered by the Exynos 7904 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A30 runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.