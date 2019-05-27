Samsung Galaxy A50 gets price cut of Rs 1,500, now starts at Rs 18,490

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy A50 smartphone in India by Rs 1,500. The phone is now available for a starting price of Rs 18,490 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, instead of its launch price of Rs 19,990.

Advertising

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model was launched for Rs 22,990, which is now available for Rs 21,490. The new price of the Galaxy A50 is live on Samsung India’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon India, TataCLiQ, Chroma and Reliance Digital.

Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Samsung Galaxy A50 also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and it also sports a Type-C USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie with Samsung’s OneUI skin on top.

Advertising

Also read | Samsung Galaxy A50 review: Mid-range phone with attractive camera, powerful battery

The phone sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 25MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera on the phone is a 25MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture placed in the water-drop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A50 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It is available in three colour variants– Black, White, and Blue.