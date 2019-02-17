Samsung Galaxy A50 leaked images reveal Infinity-U display, triple camera setup

Looks like the Galaxy A50 has been leaked ahead of its launch. Now, some photos of the Galaxy A50 have appeared online, revealing the phone’sInfinity-U display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a triple-camera setup. These photos of the Galaxy A50 user manual are coming from Droidshout.

Going by the leaked images of Galaxy A50, the device will come with NFC support and will host a U-shaped notch at the front. The leaked images also suggest the presence of a triple camera setup at the back of the phone, as claimed by a previous leak.

Samsung Galaxy A50: Specifications, features

Detailed specifications of Samsung Galaxy A50 were leaked together with Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30. The name of Galaxy A50 itself suggests that the latter phone will have better specifications than the other two and the same was evident from the specifications sheet leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Samsung Galaxy A50 hosts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U-display (Samsung’s name for U-shaped notch) with 1080 X 2340 resolution. The device will have 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 4000 mAh battery with support for 15W fasting charging via Type-C USB fast charger.

Galaxy A50 will have a triple camera setup of 25MP main sensor clubbed with a 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. At the front, it will have a 25MP selfie camera.

The leak claims that Galaxy A50 will be powered by Exynos 9610 Octa Core 2.3 GHz processor. It will have two storage options– 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

A Reuters report recently claimed that Samsung plans to launch the first smartphone in the Galaxy A series in March this year. The phones are likely to cost anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.