Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 announced: Specifications and featureshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/samsung-galaxy-a50-galaxy-a30-announced-specifications-and-features-5600352/

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 announced: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 announced will feature octa-core processors, Super AMOLED displays and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A50 launched, Samsung Galaxy A50 price, Samsung Galaxy A50 specs, Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A50 India launch, Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A50 India price, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy A30 launched, Samsung Galaxy A30 price, Samsung Galaxy A30 specs, Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A30 India launch, Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A30 India price
Samsung Galaxy A50 will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels.

Samsung has announced two new smartphones under its Galaxy A series dubbed Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. The company has not divulged any pricing or availability details of both the devices. Key features of the devices include a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.3GHz and the other four clocked at 1.7GHz. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Android version running on the phone is yet to be announced by the company. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 25MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP and an 8MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 25MP sensor to take selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Coming to the Galaxy A30, it sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels just like the A50. It is powered by an octa-core processor with two cores running at 1.8GHz and six cores running at 1.6GHz.

The device comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM paired with 32GB/64GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The company has not specified, which Android version it will be shipping the device with. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Advertising
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10: How to hide front camera; how to activate PowerShare

It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Flipkart Month-end Mobile Fest: Asus Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M2, Max Pro M1 and more on discount
2 OnePlus demos its first 5G smartphone prototype at MWC 2019
3 Vivo V15 to launch in India on February 25, specifications and price leaked: Report