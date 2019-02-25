Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 announced: Specifications and features

Samsung has announced two new smartphones under its Galaxy A series dubbed Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. The company has not divulged any pricing or availability details of both the devices. Key features of the devices include a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.3GHz and the other four clocked at 1.7GHz. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Android version running on the phone is yet to be announced by the company. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 25MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP and an 8MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 25MP sensor to take selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Coming to the Galaxy A30, it sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels just like the A50. It is powered by an octa-core processor with two cores running at 1.8GHz and six cores running at 1.6GHz.

The device comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM paired with 32GB/64GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The company has not specified, which Android version it will be shipping the device with. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.