Samsung Galaxy A40 to sport dual cameras and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, reveal leaked renders

A day after Samsung announced an online launch event for a “Galaxy” device or devices to be held on April 10, fresh render images of Galaxy A40 are leaked by WinFuture. The renders reveal that contrary to the expectations, Galaxy A40 will come with a dual rear camera setup instead of three cameras as the back.

Based on the renders, the Galaxy A40 will feature an Infinity-U display and a glossy plastic back. The renders also show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device. So the speculations for an in-display fingerprint sensor are off limits now. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The renders accessed by WinFuture reveal black, blue, coral and white colour options for the Galaxy A40.

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 as part of its A-series smartphones, which the company — according to a report by Reuters — plans to expand with each passing month.

Galaxy A40 expected specifications and price

The Galaxy A40 may be the new or one of the new A-series devices to be unveiled by Samsung as spotted on company’s Germany website. Based on the previous leak, the Galaxy A40 will be powered by Exynos 7885 processor (the earlier leak suggested Exynos 7904) and hosts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A40 is expected to run on Android 9 Pie, backed by a 4,000mAh battery. While an earlier leak suggested a larger 6.4-inch display, another leak suggested a 5.7-inch display.

The Galaxy A40 smartphone is expected to cost Euros 249 (approximately Rs 20,000).

It is expected that Samsung will unveil three new A-series phones — Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A20e — on April 10, 2019.