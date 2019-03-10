Samsung Galaxy A40 receives FCC certification, launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy A40, the upcoming A-series device of Samsung has cleared FCC certification, suggesting it may go official soon. The certification reveals certain specifications of the phone like the display size, device measurement and connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy A40’s model number on the FCC database is listed as SMA405FN, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice. According to the FCC certification listing, Galaxy A40 will feature a 5.7-inch display which is completely unexpected as the entry-level A-series smartphone, Galaxy A10, sports a 6.2-inch display size. With Galaxy A40, it seems like Samsung is trying to cater to users who prefer a small device for easy one-hand usage.

The certification also reveals that Galaxy A40 measures 144.3×69.1mm. On the connectivity front, the FCC certification reveals that the device will come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE. The device has been subjected to leaks in the past and recently it was certified by Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

The Galaxy A40’s existence was confirmed when a support page for the device went live on the official Samsung Germany website. Earlier this month, the official Samsung UK website created a dedicated product page for the upcoming smartphone.

If rumours are to be believed, Samsung Galaxy A40 could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Galaxy A40 is expected to have a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB. The phone is tipped to cost Euros 249 (approximately Rs 20,000).

The phone is also expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and a ToF 3D sensor. Like other A-series devices of Samsung, Galaxy A40 is expected to come with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s One UI skin on top.