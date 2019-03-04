Samsung Galaxy A40 price, specifications leaked online ahead of launch: Report

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones in India. According to an earlier report by Reuters, the company is expected to launch a new A-series smartphone every month. The company now seems to be getting ready to launch its Galaxy A40, which was recently spotted on the company’s Germany website.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy A10 is priced at Rs 8,490, the Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 16,990, whereas, the Galaxy A50 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM/64GB variant.

According to a new report by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Galaxy A40 smartphone will be priced at Euros 249 (approximately Rs 20,000). The launch date of the device still remains a mystery.

Samsung Galaxy A40 will be pitted as a mid-range smartphone, placed between the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. It will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

It will come with 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top.

Advertising

Camera and battery details are currently unknown, however, the device is expected to sport a dual camera setup on the back and a single camera module up front.