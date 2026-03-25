Samsung unveils Galaxy A57, A37 with 6 years of updates, AI features

The Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37 both have a triple camera setup. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung on Wednesday, March 25, unveiled the new Galaxy A57 along with the more affordable Galaxy A37. Like its predecessor, the company says its new smartphones will get up to six years of OS updates and security patches.

Running on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box, the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A36 come with a plethora of Galaxy AI-powered features that enhance the overall user experience.

Both devices feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, and come with up to 12GB. However, the Galaxy A57 gets a 512GB storage variant, whereas the Galaxy A37 is limited to 256GB of onboard storage.