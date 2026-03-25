Samsung unveils Galaxy A57, A37 with 6 years of updates, AI features

Samsung on Wednesday, March 25, unveiled the new Galaxy A57 along with the more affordable Galaxy A37. Like its predecessor, the company says its new smartphones will get up to six years of OS updates and security patches.
Running on OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box, the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A36 come with a plethora of Galaxy AI-powered features that enhance the overall user experience.
Both devices feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, and come with up to 12GB. However, the Galaxy A57 gets a 512GB storage variant, whereas the Galaxy A37 is limited to 256GB of onboard storage.
The Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37 both have a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. However, the more expensive Galaxy A57 gets a 12MP ultrawide shooter while the Galaxy A37 packs in an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Both devices have a 12MP selfie shooter.
Like last year, both devices pack in a 5,000mAh battery and come with Samsung Knox and IP68 dust and water resistance.
While Samsung is yet to officially confirm the chipsets powering these devices, the Galaxy A57 is rumoured to pack in the Exynos 1680 chipset, while the much more affordable Galaxy A37 is said to get the Exynos 1480 chip.
Samsung is yet to reveal the price of the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37, but a report by SamMobile hints that these phones will cost somewhere around Rs 42,000 and Rs 56,000.
But since these are just speculations, we suggest you to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for Samsung’s official announcement.