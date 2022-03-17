Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G launched in India: Check details

Samsung today launched two new A-series smartphones in India – The Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A53. The two Galaxy A-series smartphones are both 5G enabled and come with new internal specifications. Interestingly, Samsung’s Galaxy A73, which was also expected to launch at the event was missing today.

Here’s a detailed look at the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G phones.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, while the phone gets an IP67 certification.

The phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor and comes with either 6GB or 8GB RAM clubbed with either 128GB or 256GB storage. There is MicroSD card support for up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A33 5G features a 48MP main rear camera with an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. There is also a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls in a waterdrop notch.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging. The A33 also comes out of the box with Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Galaxy A53 5G features a slightly bigger 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This device also gets an IP67 certification.

The Galaxy A53 5G is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor that is clubbed again with either 6GB or 8GB RAM along with either 128GB or 256GB storage, respectively. Here too, users get MicroSD card support for up to 1TB.

Coming to the cameras, we have a 64MP main camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and another 5MP depth camera. There is also a 32MP front camera encased in a punch-hole cutout.

The Galaxy A53 5G too comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It comes out of the box with Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Pricing and availability

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A33 starting at €369 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The Galaxy A53 5G is priced at €449 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Indian pricing and availability details are expected to be available soon. Both smartphones are available in Blue, Peach, White, and Black colourways.