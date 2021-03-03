Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India, price starts from Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone is now official in India. The company has published the dedicated Samsung Galaxy A32 page and has also revealed the price on the official site. The key highlights of the phone are an AMOLED 90Hz panel, a 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear camera setup and more. Samsung is currently selling the mid-range phone in only one variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is priced at Rs 21,999.

The sale and online availability details are currently unknown. Tipster Ishan Agarwal asserted that the device will go on sale in India on March 5. Samsung’s site is showing that one can buy the Galaxy A32 via offline stores. It will be available in four colour options, including Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Awesome White.

As for the specifications, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A32 packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and it is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 sheet. The device comes with an Infinity-U notch design. The mid-range phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Samsung’s official website hasn’t revealed the name of the octa-core processor. But, the same smartphone is already available in Russia with a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset. The same chip is also powering some of the budget phones, including Redmi 9 Prime. The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Comparatively, Samsung is offering the Galaxy M51 phone with a 7,000mAh battery for Rs 22,999.

The new Samsung phone supports 15W fast charging tech. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For imaging, there are four cameras at the back. You get a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The setup also includes two 5MP – one is for depth shots and the other is for macro photos. On the front, Samsung has added a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.