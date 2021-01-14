Samsung Galaxy A32 launched, company’s cheapest 5G phone yet

Samsung has launched its cheapest 5G smartphone in Europe, the Galaxy A32 5G. The Galaxy A32 5G features a notch that houses the selfie camera and a quad camera setup. The phone has a starting price of EUR 279 or Rs 25,000 on conversion.

The device comes in two RAM and storage configurations, and four colour options. Samsung has not revealed the exact configuration of the smartphone yet, but the official announcement mentions three RAM models — 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB — with availability depending on the region.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G measures 164.2×76.1×9.1mm and weighs 205 grams. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and is powered by an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. The device comes with up to 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB) and runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 10.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with an f/2.2 lens. The four rear cameras are arranged vertically and don’t come in a module.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A32 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and supports Dolby Atmos technology, with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus included.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been launched in Europe at a price of EUR 279 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the 64GB variant and EUR 299 (roughly Rs 26,600) for the 128GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes in Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet colour options.

There is no official word on when the smartphone will be launched in India and how much it will cost.